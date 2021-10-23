Prudential PLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $167.38 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.29 and a fifty-two week high of $167.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60.

