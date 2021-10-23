Prudential PLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $103.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.