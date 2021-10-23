Prudential PLC Buys New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

