Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 14,595 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

