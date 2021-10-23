Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,917 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

