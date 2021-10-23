Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835,814 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,542,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.