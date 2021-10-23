Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 202.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.62 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

