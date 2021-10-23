Prudential PLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

