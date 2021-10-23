Prudential PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.