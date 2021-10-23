Prudential PLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

