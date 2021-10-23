Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $120.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

