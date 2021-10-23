Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $196.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.