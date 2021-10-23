Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $196.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

