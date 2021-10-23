Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

