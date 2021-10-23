Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

