Prudential PLC Sells 5,380 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

