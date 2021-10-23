Prudential PLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,646,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 64.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,316,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after purchasing an additional 513,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.