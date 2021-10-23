Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

