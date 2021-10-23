Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $5,887,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $3,774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

