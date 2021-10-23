Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$100.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

