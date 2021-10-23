Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mattel, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

