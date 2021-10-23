Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

