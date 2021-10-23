Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issued By B. Riley

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.52 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

