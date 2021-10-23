Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.18.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.16 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$78.36 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

