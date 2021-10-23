Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Reduced by Analyst

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.80 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $542.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

