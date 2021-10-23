Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

