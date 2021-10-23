Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Cut by KeyCorp

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

