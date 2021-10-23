Qbao Hits Market Capitalization of $789,985.16 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $789,985.16 and $402,736.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

