Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.60. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.