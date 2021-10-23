Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $45,480.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,295.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.63 or 0.06565889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00317765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.41 or 0.01018684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00089578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00434061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00278893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00246347 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,140,290 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

