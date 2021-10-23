Qubitica Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.92 or 0.00484317 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.94 or 0.01045731 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

