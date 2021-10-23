Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.14 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

