Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Qurate Retail worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 36.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 83.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 402,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,515 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

