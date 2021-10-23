R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

