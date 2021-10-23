Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of RRC opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

