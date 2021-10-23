Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.67% of Rapid7 worth $35,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of RPD opened at $125.82 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $127.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

