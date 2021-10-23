Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

