Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,137.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $26,137.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,495.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.90 or 0.06556435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00316356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.67 or 0.01017427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.00432268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00278255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00245277 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.