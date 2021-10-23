Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

