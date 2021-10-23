Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Rayonier worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.36 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.