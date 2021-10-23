RChain (REV) Market Cap Reaches $80.71 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $80.71 million and $405,943.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010673 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 625,580,919 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

