RealFevr (FEVR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.11 Million

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, RealFevr has traded down 7% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,911,414 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

