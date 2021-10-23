Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

