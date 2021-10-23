RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $5.58. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 478,705 shares changing hands.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a market cap of $271.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

