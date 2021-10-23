Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $812,778.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $405.81 or 0.00660722 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $812,778.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,400 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

