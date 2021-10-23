Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $199,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 386,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $692.41.

REGN stock opened at $572.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.