Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.66. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 5,334 shares changing hands.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

