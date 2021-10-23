Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of UP Fintech worth $34,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $14,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 264,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

