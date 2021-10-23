Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.75 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

