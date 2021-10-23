Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The RealReal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RealReal in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after acquiring an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

