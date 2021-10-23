Research Analysts Set Expectations for SLM Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.